Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

