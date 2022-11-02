Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $256.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $14.06 or 0.00068520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00090279 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014690 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025318 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006922 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000294 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
