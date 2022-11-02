Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Country Garden Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

