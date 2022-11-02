Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

