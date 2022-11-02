Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Price Up 6%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 7,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 123,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVLG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $540.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group
In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,206. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 186,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.