Cowen Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 620,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,801. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 779,033 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

