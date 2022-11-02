Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COWN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,692,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth approximately $15,275,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

