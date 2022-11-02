Cowen Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $140.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,777. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $99,652,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

