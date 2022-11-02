CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 51,482 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
