CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 51,482 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.