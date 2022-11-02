Craig Hallum Trims Knowles (NYSE:KN) Target Price to $18.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of KN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 3,753.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

