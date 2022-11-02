Credit Suisse Group Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $342.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average is $320.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 124.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 29.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

