Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.00. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 11,842 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile



Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

