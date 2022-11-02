Critical Analysis: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -76.04% -64.01% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $5.29, suggesting a potential upside of 659.99%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,515.38%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than AVROBIO.

62.1% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.72) -0.26 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 14.01 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.14

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brickell Biotech

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.