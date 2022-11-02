Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $35.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006793 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

