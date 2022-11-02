Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.13.

CCK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. 1,899,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 6.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

