Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.87

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $10.04. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 22,507 shares traded.

Crucible Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRU. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Crucible Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 127,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 189,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crucible Acquisition

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

