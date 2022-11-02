Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 391,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,925. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.