Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 111,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

