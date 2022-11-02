Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Cue Biopharma Stock Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.