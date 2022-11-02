Cue Health (HLTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cue Health to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLTH stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLTH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 198,489 shares of company stock valued at $690,747 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Health by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,180,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

