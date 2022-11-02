Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 6,748 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 227,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 118,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.