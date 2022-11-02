Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

