Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

