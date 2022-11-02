Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

