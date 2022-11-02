Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

