Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.