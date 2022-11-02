Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,020 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.