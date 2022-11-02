Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $2.89 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,535.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2,150.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

