Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PNC stock opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

