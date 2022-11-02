Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Cummins by 75.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 997.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,294. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.41 and a 200 day moving average of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

