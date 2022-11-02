Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Cummins by 75.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 997.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
