Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their target price on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 92,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,981. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 388,215 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

