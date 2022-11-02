Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,812 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,718,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,640,065.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

