CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading Down 8% This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $35.13 million and $199.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 8% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.20 or 0.31317598 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01235182 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $265.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

