CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Declares Dividend of €0.02

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from CVC Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. CVC Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($11,720.64).

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

