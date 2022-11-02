CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
CVRx Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CVRX opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
