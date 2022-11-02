CVS Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 20,450 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. 520,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The company has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.