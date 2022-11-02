Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,045,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,581,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,045,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,581,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $47,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,940 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 405,162 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 137.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 945.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 239,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

