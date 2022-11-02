CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

