CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,545,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 499.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135,810 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTMX remained flat at $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. 214,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,032. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

