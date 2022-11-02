D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

