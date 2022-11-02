DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

