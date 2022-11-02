DA Davidson Cuts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $61.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 78,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,499. QCR has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $858.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
