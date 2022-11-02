DA Davidson Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

COHU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 230,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

