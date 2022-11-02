Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 1.7 %

DSNKY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 44,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Rating)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.