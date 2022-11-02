Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 1.7 %
DSNKY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 44,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.89.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.
