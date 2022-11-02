Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

