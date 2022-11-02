Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

