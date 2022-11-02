Dakota Wealth Management Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

