Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $534,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 70,015.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,520 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,219,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 96.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,925,000 after purchasing an additional 442,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $1,747,177.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,381,460.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,368 shares of company stock worth $21,374,004. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

