Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $551,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

VLO stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

