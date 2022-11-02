Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $579,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in STERIS by 6.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

