Dakota Wealth Management Takes $722,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

